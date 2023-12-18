Guwahati leg of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' concludes

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) The Guwahati leg of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' concluded on Monday, even as the outreach programme of the central government continued in other parts of Assam, an official statement said.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania attended the programme on its last day in the city.

"The yatra culminated its 19 days journey in Guwahati today with programmes being organised at Bakrapara and Basistha areas, where it witnessed enthusiastic participation of locals," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with a woman entrepreneur during the yatra in Guwahati through video conferencing on Saturday.

He had lauded the efforts of Kalyani Rajbongshi for her efforts in enabling the economic uplift of others, calling her an inspiration for all.

The statement said several state ministers participated in the programme at different locations of the state on Monday, and urged the public to enroll themselves in various flagship schemes of the government.

In the state, the programme has so far covered around 1,590 panchayats and urban locations, and recorded participation of 14.37 lakh people. Around 2,24,647 people have been screened in the health camps at the yatra sites, it added.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika attended the programme at Ekoratoli Gaon Panchayat in Dibrugarh district.

Hazarika said the government has been adopting measures for the welfare of all sections of people.

"Union Govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and state govt led by Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa is providing tremendous attention towards the upliftment of marginalised section. In these years, several welfare schemes has been adopted ensuring holistic development of every citizen," he posted on X.

He also urged the people to avail the benefits of the schemes and programmes.

Mallbaruah posted, "Together, we shared insights on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's welfare initiatives and discussed with the public about our collaborative efforts to ensure holistic development." Irrigation and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal joined the programme at Biswanath Chariali.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring their benefits reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. PTI SSG SSG SOM