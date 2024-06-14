Guwahati Police puts on display over 650 ‘lost and found’ gadgets

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Over 650 electronic gadgets were put on display at the Guwahati police commissionerate office here on Friday, as people made a beeline with the hope of finding their phones, computers and other belongings either stolen or misplaced.

The gadgets were displayed as part of an initiative to trace the owners of the electronic devices.

“Lost & Found! Guwahati Police is displaying 650 mobile phones & 16 laptops tomorrow. These were recovered from thieves and were lying in different Police Stations of the city due to non-traceability of genuine owners,” the Guwahati Police had posted on X on Thursday.

Director General of Police G P Singh said those producing ownership documents were being given the gadgets on the spot.

If someone doesn’t have the documents handy and visits the police station concerned with the proof later, the person can claim the gadgets there, he said.

Singh also urged people to share information about their stolen or lost gadgets online with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Department of Telecommunications.

“Along with filing the police complaint, people should share the information on CEIR, too. It will ensure that whenever the gadget’s location is pinged, the local police station will be informed and they can try to recover it,” he said.

As people thronged the commissionerate office since morning, many could find their missing devices, while others returned empty handed.

“I had come to look for my daughter’s phone. She had lost it in the bus while going to college. We have been able to find it among the items on display,” a woman said.

A youth from Sonapur area was not so lucky as he could not trace his phone.

“Maybe, I will get it some other time,” he said.

The DGP added that the police were focusing on controlling street crimes, especially in Guwahati and other urban areas.

“A special drive has been underway in Guwahati in the last 10 days and the results have been positive. I urge the local police to continue with it,” Singh said. PTI SSG RBT