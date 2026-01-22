Guwahati police raid five spas, rescue 13 women allegedly forced into flesh trade, arrest 10 people

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Ten people have been arrested and 13 alleged victims of flesh trade rescued from five spas in the city, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on specific information, Guwahati city police conducted raids in five spas located under Chandmari, Paltanbazar, Panbazar and Geeta Nagar police station areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shambhavi Mishra told reporters.

Police had received information that illegal activities were being carried out in these unisex spas and identified five such centres, she said.

A coordinated operation was launched and raids were conducted in these centres, rescuing 13 women allegedly forced into immoral activities by the owners, the official said.

Police also arrested 10 people, including a woman, in this connection while another woman was absconding, Mishra added.

The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody while search is on to arrest the absconding woman.