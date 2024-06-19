Guwahati Refinery donates health equipment

Guwahati, Jun 19 (PTI) As part of the Aspirational District Programme, Guwahati Refinery has handed over a series of healthcare support systems to Assam's Darrang district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official of Guwahati Refinery said as part of its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assistance to Darrang district, two ambulances and one anaesthesia workstation with ISO vaporizer were handed over to the district administration on Tuesday.

The two ambulances will be used by Kharupetia and Sipajhar community health centres, whereas the anaesthesia workstation was given to Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

Thanking Guwahati Refinery for the assistance, Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey said the ambulances and anaesthesia workstation will provide much needed healthcare to the needy.

Darrang was adopted by Guwahati Refinery as an aspirational district under the Aspirational District Programme of the Centre in 2018.