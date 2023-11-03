Guwahati Refinery, Tata Cancer Care Foundation ink MoU for special medical equipment

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) The Guwahati Refinery on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Cancer Care Foundation for providing special medical equipment to Silchar Cancer Centre in Assam.

Under the agreement, Guwahati Refinery will extend a financial support of Rs 16.39 crore for procuring medical equipment like LINAC for delivering external beam radiation therapy, treatment planning system-computer based software system used in radiation oncology, dosimetry and immobilisation devices, a release said.

G K Goyari, Chief General Manager and Refinery Head expressed happiness to be a part of the collaboration, and hoped that the support would further help cancer patients of the northeast region in availing affordable treatment.

Silchar Cancer Centre is located on the Silchar Medical College and Hospital campus, and caters not only to patients of Assam but those from Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Meghalaya as well, the release added. PTI SSG RBT