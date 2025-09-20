Guwahati stadium being readied for public homage to Zubeen

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) With popular singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains expected to reach Assam on Sunday morning, preparations are being made at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in Guwahati to enable people to pay their last respects to the youth heartthrob, who died in Singapore.

The mortal remains of Garg will be kept at a specially erected pandal (structure) inside the sports complex, which was earlier known as Sarusajai stadium, named after the locality, officials said.

An alternate site has also been readied inside the complex in case of heavy rains lashing the city and creating problems at the temporary structure being built for the memorial.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the preparations twice on Saturday before leaving for New Delhi to receive the body of Garg, which will be flown in an Air India flight.

The mortal remains will be brought to Guwahati by a special flight and taken directly to Zubeen's residence at Kahilipara area in the city in a flower-decked ambulance.

It will be taken to the sports complex for public tributes after the family members pay their respects at the residence, officials said.

Sarma held discussion with the senior officers of the civil and police administration, and took note of the steps taken for the smooth conduct of public homage to the cultural icon.

Anticipating a large turnout of admirers of the singer, Sarma asked the concerned authority to put in place facilities like drinking water, washrooms, adequate parking provision in and around the sports complex.

He also asked the police administration to control the movement of the heavy vehicles on National Highway 27, which runs adjacent to the sports complex.

Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Borah, who was overseeing the preparations at the site, said, "A large number of people are expected and we are preparing to ensure that all can pay their last respects in a hassle-free manner." He said the chief secretary is coordinating with the top brass of the different departments involved in the process.

Asked about the possible time from when the public tribute will be opened, Borah told reporters at Sarusajai that it will be fixed as per the schedule of the mortal remains reaching Guwahati.

Sharing details of the arrangements at Sarusajai, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district commissioner Sumit Sattawan said at a press conference that arrangements are being made at Sarusajai stadium for smooth paying of tributes to the popular singer.

"The mortal remains will be first taken to Zubeen Garg’s home and only his family members will be there. We urge the public to cooperate and come to Sarusajai to pay their tributes," he said.

Sattawan said channelised barricades are being built in the stadium to guide the people to view the mortal remains of Garg and pay their last respects.

"People will have to walk about 800 metres from entering to exiting the stadium. No vehicles will be allowed inside the stadium," the DC said.

Provision for parking has been made in nearby areas, with movement of heavy vehicles restricted on NH 27 on Sunday, Sattawan added. PTI SSG SSG RG