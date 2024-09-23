Guwahati to get Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery campus

Guwahati, Sept 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) will soon set up a campus in Guwahati, and an agreement in this regard was signed on Monday.

The agreement was signed between the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDCL) and the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

IIGJ will bring its skilling expertise to the Northeast, helping to implement the PM Vishwakarma initiative, which offers specialised training and business development support to artisans and entrepreneurs, NEHHDC advisor Sriparna Barua said.

IIGJ CEO Debashis Biswas said the partnership will create a niche centre of IIGJ in the region, offering industry-aligned skilling and training to local artisans and entrepreneurs.

NEHHDC, which operates under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), is dedicated to promoting and supporting artisans and weavers through initiatives that preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development, a statement said.

IIGJ has five campuses, in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Varanasi and Udupi, offering degrees, diplomas and professional certification programmes, it said.

The Guwahati campus will focus on PM Vishwakarma and other short-term training programmes, it added. PTI DG DG SOM