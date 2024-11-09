Guwahati to get statue of Gorkha leader Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) A statue of Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a leader of the Gorkha community of Assam, will be installed by the state government in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to select an appropriate and prominent site for the statue, an official statement said.

Sarma also instructed that discussions be held with the family of the freedom fighter during the planning stages to ensure that the project aligns with their perspectives.

Once the location and design are finalised, the chief minister directed the CEO to initiate the statue's installation and provide updates on its progress, the statement added.

Upadhyaya, hailing from present-day Sonitpur district, had founded the Assam Association, a pioneering political organisation.

It later merged with the Indian National Congress and Upadhyaya was made the first president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. He played a leading role in the country's freedom struggle. PTI SSG SSG SOM