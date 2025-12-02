Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that his government's focused efforts have delivered “real results” in air-quality management in Guwahati.

Sarma said the state has achieved success with targeted intervention in solid waste management, vehicle emission control and promotion of electric mobility.

“Guwahati is breathing easier today with our focused efforts in air-quality management delivering real results. As we observe #NationalPollutionControlDay, learn about our efforts to realise a cleaner, greener Guwahati, one that future generations will be proud to call home,” he said in a post on X.

The CM said the particulate matter (PM) levels in the city reduced from 119 micrograms per cubic metre to 103 in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Assam’s rank in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025 has also improved from 38th to 21st place, he said.

There are now 256 e-buses and 100 CNG buses running in the city, Sarma said.

He also urged people to reduce personal vehicle use and support greener initiatives. PTI DG RBT