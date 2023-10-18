Guwahati's luxury hotels to stir tastebuds in Durga Puja

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Come Durga Puja, Guwahatians will have plenty to satisfy their tastebuds with premium global hospitality brands lining up some exotic dishes from Assam to Odisha to add to the spirit of festivities.

Advertisment

With the onset of the festive season, the premium hotels in the city have announced the celebration of Durga Puja, aiming at spreading the fervour among people with mouth-watering delicacies.

The capital city of Assam currently has three hospitality properties under the luxury category -- Tata Group's Vivanta, Radisson Blu and Novotel.

While Vivanta and Radisson Blu's menus will predominantly focus on Bengali flavours, Novotel plans to offer a mix of dishes from Assam, West Bengal and Odisha, where the Durga Puja is widely celebrated.

Advertisment

Vivanta, owned by the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), has decided to introduce 'speciality Bengali' dishes prepared for Durga Puja from Thursday to October 25.

"We amalgamate traditional ingredients, flavours and cuisines in fresh presentations to suit the mood of the festive occasion," IHCL Area Director Jayanta Das told PTI here.

The guests can taste a wide range of dishes ranging from Dhoker Dalna, Aloo Jheenga Posto, Basanti Pulao, Chingri Macher Malai curry, Kosha Mangsho to Misti Doi and Natun Gurer Sandesh, he added.

Advertisment

Radisson Blu will organise a puja special food fest at its Guwahati premises from Friday to October 25. Its in-house restaurant 'Cafe B-You' will offer the most popular Bengali cuisine.

"Our food festival is a celebration of family and the joy of shared meals from the City of Joy," Cafe B-You Junior Sous-Chef (Bengali and Oriya Cuisines) Nimai Charan Behera said.

The cuisine covers Kosha Mangsho, Dak Bunglow Chicken, Bhapa Sorse Elish, Chingri Macher Malai curry, Macher Paturi and many more mouth-watering Bengali dishes, he said.

Advertisment

Novotel Guwahati's Executive Chef Bishan Singh Negi told PTI that a traditional food festival with a multi-cuisine buffet will be available at the hotel from Friday to October 27.

"Durga Puja is not only a Bengali festival, but also widely revered in Assam and Odisha. We have decided to incorporate some famous Assamese dishes and popular Odiya street food items in the menu," he added.

Some of the items to be included in the platter are Rui Sorse, Aloo Bori Jhal, Amita Khar, Chod Hodi, Macha Besara, Ghuguni Chat and Jhal Muri, Negi added. PTI TR BDC