Guyana Vice President visits Ram temple in Ayodhya, offers prayers

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday visited the Ram Mandir here and offered prayers, officials said.

He arrived at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at around 11 am on a private aircraft.

Amid traditional conch-blowing and other Awadhi customs, Jagdeo was received by public representatives, including Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, on behalf of the state government.

He later proceeded by road to the temple complex, entering through Gate No 11, and had 'darshan' of Lord Ram.

During his visit, which lasted around one to one-and-a-half hours, the visiting dignitary also toured other shrines within the complex, including Kuber Teela and Sapt Rishi Mandir.

The temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra welcomed the Guyana Vice President at the temple premises.

Mishra said Jagdeo, who had earlier participated in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, admired the grandeur of temple complex and the ongoing construction work before departing for his onward journey to Guyana.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

Superintendent of Police (City) Chakrapani Tripathi was deployed with his team, while Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General Somen Verma and District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde were also present, officials said.