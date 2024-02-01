Gwalior-Ahmedabad flight launched

Gwalior, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday virtually flagged off the maiden Gwalior-Ahmedabad flight of Akasa Air.

The flight will play major role in developing commercial relations between the two cities, chief minister Yadav said on this occasion.

"We are also developing an airport with Scindia's cooperation in Baba Mahakal's city, Ujjain," he said.

The aviation sector is growing at a new pace under Scindia's leadership and Madhya Pradesh is getting more air connectivity, Yadav said, adding that after Gwalior-Bengaluru flight, the new Ahmedabad flight will encourage the tourism industry more.

Union minister of state V K Singh also attended the programme virtually.

CM Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh currently has 26 airstrips including four belonging to private entities.

After developing airstrips in every division of the state, the government will also construct airstrips in districts, he added.

Scindia said his ministry was working while keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish to make air travel accessible for the common people who wear `Hawai chappal'. As part of this endeavor, Gwalior is now connected with seven big cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Ayodhya --, he said.

Madhya Pradesh ministers Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Narayan Singh Kushwaha and MLAs attended the programme at the Gwalior airport. PTI MAS KRK