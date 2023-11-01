Gwalior, `city of Tansen and bithplace of Dhrupad' makes it to coveted UNESCO list

Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, which has been included by UNESCO in its Creative Cities Network (UCCN) under the music category, is considered to be the birthplace of the Dhrupad form of singing and is also famous for the `Gwalior gharana' or school of Indian classical music.

Gwalior and Kozhikode from India are among the 55 new cities which have joined the UCCN, UNESCO announced on Tuesday.

Gwalior made it to the coveted list for strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of UNESCO's development strategies and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning, said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director the MP Tourism Board.

Since 2019, multiple stakeholder consultations were held and a feasibility study was carried out before drafting application for the UCCN membership, he said.

Gwalior hosts one of the biggest annual music festivals of India, the Tansen Sangeet Samaroh. It is the city of legendary musicians like Tansen and Baiju Bawra, and the birthplace of Dhrupad music form and Gwalior gharana, Shukla noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the UNESCO recognition by stating that “India's cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode's rich literary legacy and Gwalior's melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his official X account said that it is another moment of elation for our nation as Gwalior and Kozhikode have been included in @UNESCO's Creative Cities Network.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, also congratulated the people on this occasion. PTI ADU KRK