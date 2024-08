Gwalior man kills 19-year-old daughter over relationship with youth from another caste

Gwalior, Aug 17 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his daughter after a fight with her over her relationship with a young man from another caste in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Saturday. The man has been detained.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said the murder was committed under the Girwai police station limits.

The man’s daughter was in love with a youth from another community, but he and his other family members were opposed to it.

There was a fight on Friday between the father and daughter over her relationship, during which the man strangled her, the police official said.

After being informed, police reached the spot and detained the man, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ADU NR