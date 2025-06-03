Gwalior man tests positive for COVID-19 after his return from Mumbai

Gwalior (MP), May 3 (PTI) A 53-year-old man in Gwalior tested positive for COVID-19 after he returned from Mumbai and isolated at his home, an official said on Tuesday.

Health officials received information about a COVID-19 case on Monday evening, said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sachin Srivastava.

"The 53-year-old man returned from Mumbai two days back. After he complained of ill health, his sample was examined in a private lab, which showed he had contracted coronavirus infection," he said, adding that samples of his family were also taken for investigation.

He said a fresh sample of the patient was taken and sent to the government lab for examination.

"He is kept in isolation at his home. His condition is fine. If needed, he will be hospitalised," Dr Srivastava added.

The CMHO stated that the state Health Department has taken all precautionary measures to tackle any health emergency arising out of COVID-19 infections.

"We are well-prepared to treat patients. An isolation ward has been set up at the Government Gajararaja Medical College. A medical ward has also been set up in the district hospital," he added. PTI COR BNS MAS NSK