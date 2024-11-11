Gwalior murder: Foreign pistols, phones seized from two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla

Gwalior, Nov 11 (PTI) Two firearms made in Australia and China as well as mobile phones with foreign EMEI numbers have been seized from Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill's two aides who allegedly shot dead a man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior last week, a police official said on Monday.

The two accused, identified as Navjot Singh alias Neetu and Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, were arrested in Punjab on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Youtuber there, as per police.

They had allegedly shot dead Jaswant Singh Gill on November 7 outside his house in Dabra area in Gwalior, the official said. Gill was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife's cousin Sukhvinder in 2016 and was out on parole since October 28.

The official said Sukhvinder's brother Satpal possibly transferred Rs 2.50 lakh from Canada to his cousin Jitu Singh alias Jita here to facilitate the November 7 killing.

"The two firearms, an Australian Glock and Chinese-made pistol, are worth Rs 15 lakh each. One of these pistols and the high-end mobile phones were used in the November 7 murder here. Our probe has found Navjot and Anmolpreet, after the killing, fled from here late Thursday night to Chandigarh in a taxi booked by Satpal," the official said.

After MP police got information about the duo through an identity card used at the hotel they had stayed in Gwalior, Punjab police was contacted, he said.

"We sent our Punjab counterparts their photos. The duo was arrested on Sunday and Punjab police are questioning them at present. Later, we will bring them here on transit remand. They had come to the hotel on November 7 itself. Jita gave them local inputs," he said.

The official said Satpal transferred Rs 1 lakh to Jita when victim Gill came out on parole, and the remaining Rs 1.50 lakh was sent online after the November 7 murder.

"After Navjot and Anmolpreet reached Chandigarh, Satpal made some online payments on their behalf. We were monitoring Satpal's online transactions and shared all information with our Punjab counterparts. Satpal and his family migrated to Canada after Gill killed Sukhvinder. But Satpal continued to visit here once in a while," the official said.

The official said the two alleged shooters are from Dalla's gang as per Punjab police, adding he would not comment on whether the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist has any role to play in the November 7 murder.

Arsh Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian government. PTI LAL BNM