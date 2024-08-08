Gwalior police nab main accused in murder case after encounter

Gwalior, Aug 8 (PTI) A prime accused in a murder case was arrested after he got injured in a brief encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Thursday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Mayank Bhadoria, was wanted in connection with the murder of Anita Gupta on July 29 and police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 against him, the official said.

After receiving a tip that Bhadoria was spotted in Shankarpur area of the city, a police team went there and tried to nab him but he sped away on his motorcycle, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said.

The man also fired with an illegal weapon at the police. In the retaliatory action, he suffered bullet injuries on his leg following which he was nabbed and rushed to a government hospital, he said.

On July 29, Bhadoria along with an associate allegedly shot dead Gupta in Madhoganj area. The exact motive behind the murder was not yet clear, the SP said, adding the accused persons were habitual offenders.

Another accused in the case, Akash Jadoun, was arrested by police after a brief encounter on August 2, the official said.

Bhadoria was also allegedly involved in several other cases of murder, loot and dacoity, including in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, he said.

Hailing from Baah town in UP's Agra district, he was residing in a rented accommodation in Gwalior, the official said. PTI COR MAS GK