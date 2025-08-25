Gyanesh Bharti appointed Dy Election Commissioner, Hirdesh Kumar CEO Natgrid

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Bharti, a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

He has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Hirdesh Kumar, also from the same cadre (1999 batch), has been appointed as Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Natgrid, Ministry of Home Affairs.

A. Anbarasu has been named as Director General (Acquisition), Defence Ministry and Sanjay Rastogi will be Director General, National Archives of India.

Diwakar Nath Misra, a 2000-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry.

Senior IAS officer Lav Aggarwal will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development and Sunil Kumar Barnwal has been named CEO, National Health Authority.

Manish Bharadwaj, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India has been appointed as Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Madhya Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Akash Tripathi has been named as Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Akhil Kumar will be Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Corporation.

Sandeep Sarkar has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Anu P Mathai will be Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Anil Kumar Singhal has been named CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, Sudeep Jain will be Member Secretary, National Commission for Women and Dheeraj Sahu has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Accordingly, Shantanu will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Defence will now be Additional Secretary in the same department. PTI AKV NB