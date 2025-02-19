Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC ahead of crucial SC hearing

New Delhi: Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday took over as the 26th chief election commissioner.

Taking charge in front of media, Kumar said, "First step for nation building is voting. Therefore, every citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should become an elector and should always vote."

An election commissioner since March 2024, he was elevated as the CEC on Monday.

Gyanesh Kumar replaced Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday, as head of the poll panel.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the election commissioner, while Vivek Joshi has been appointed to the post on Monday.