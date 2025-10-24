Gyanvapi dispute: Parties agree to replace torn cloth on lock of sealed wazookhana

Varanasi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Both the Hindu and Muslim parties to the Gyanvapi dispute, which is in court, have orally agreed to replace a cloth tied on the lock of the sealed wazookhana in the mosque complex here as it has become torn and worn out over time, officials said on Friday.

District Government Advocate Rajesh Mishra informed that the Varanasi district court has fixed October 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

He said the court noted that since the case is pending before the Supreme Court, it cannot issue any order on its own. "However, if both parties mutually agree, the cloth covering the lock can be replaced," Mishra added.

The wazookhana area of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque was sealed on May 16-17, 2022, following orders from the civil judge (senior division) and the apex court during survey proceedings.

According to Mishra, the cloth tied on the lock has become torn and worn out over time. To prevent any untoward incident, the Hindu side filed a petition on August 8 this year, seeking permission to replace it. PTI COR CDN RC