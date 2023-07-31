Gyanvapi ‘historical blunder’; Muslim side should propose to fix it: CM Yogi

EP-85 with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath premieres today at 5 PM IST#YogiAdityanath #ANIPodcastwithSmitaPrakash #Podcast



Click the 'Notify me' button to get a notification, when the episode goes on air: https://t.co/HkTmnJcuXC pic.twitter.com/DnQd57EUSr — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Advertisment

New Delhi: Days ahead of the verdict by the Allahabad High Court on ASI survey, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said that Muslim petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case should come forward with a proposal to fix the ‘historical blunder’.

The Allahabad High Court had stayed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, ordered by a Varanasi court to determine whether the structure was built upon a temple.

In an interview with editor Smita Prakash on ANI podcast, Adityanath asked what a trishul (trident) was doing on the mosque premises. He said the government wanted to resolve the long-standing issue.

Advertisment

"If we call it a mosque, then it will be a dispute... What is the trident doing there in the mosque? We did not keep it. There is a jyotirling and deities are there," he said.

"I think there should be a proposal from the Muslim side to fix the historical blunder. We want a solution to this mistake," the Chief Minister added.