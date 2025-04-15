Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing till May 5 on plea seeking survey of Wazukhana area

Prayagraj, Apr 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned its hearing till May 5 on a petition challenging a Varanasi court's order refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana area in Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal postponed the hearing on the revision plea by Rakhi Singh, considering the interim order by the Supreme Court which directed that no court will pass any effective interim or final orders, including orders for a survey of a religious place, till April 21, 2025.

The high court also granted time to the managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque, which abuts the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to file its counter affidavit in the meantime.

In her revision plea, Rakhi Singh has pleaded that the survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area is necessary in the interest of justice. In the petition, it has been said that the survey of the Wazukhana area will help determine the religious character of the entire property.