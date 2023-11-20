Gyanvapi row: District court to hear on Tuesday matter of handing over basement key to DM

Varanasi: The hearing in the matter related to the "handing over" of the basement of 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana' located in Gyanvapi complex here to the district magistrate was deferred to Tuesday.

Vijay Shankar Rastogi, a lawyer who had filed an application before the district judge to make him a party in this case, had to present his side on Monday but the hearing was put off following the death of an advocate, according to the counsel of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav.

District Judge AK Vishwesh fixed November 21 for further hearing on the matter, he said.

Yadav has pleaded that the key to the basement be handed over to the district magistrate due to apprehensions that the contents of the basement could be tampered with.

After completing the hearing on the plea on November 8, the court had reserved an order for November 18, Yadav said.

But after Rastogi filed his application, the court had asked him to present his side.

He submitted his arguments but due to paucity of time, the court asked him to end the matter quickly. When he pleaded for more time, the court had fixed November 20 for further hearing in the matter.

Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement known as 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana' in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav claimed in his plea.