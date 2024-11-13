Gym chain denies member access to another branch in same city; asked to pay compensation

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) A consumer forum here has held an international gym franchise guilty of "unfair trade practice" for denying access to a woman to its another centre, other than the outlet where she had purchased her membership.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (South Mumbai) in its order of November 7 directed the gym chain to refund 50 percent of the membership fee and also pay the woman Rs 5,000 towards compensation.

As per her complaint, the woman purchased an annual membership of Plus Fitness by paying Rs 16,000 at its Mumbai Central Branch.

On December 29, 2023, when she went to the Mazgaon branch of the gym in the city, the manager denied her access.

She was told that she had a "standard" membership rather than a "global" one, and she should upgrade it for availing of more facilities.

The difference between "global" and "standard" categories was not communicated to her when she purchased the membership, nor did the invoice state that her membership was `standard', claimed the woman, a South Mumbai resident.

The consumer commission ruled that the complainant prima facie proved that the gym chain failed to provide her services at the Mazgaon branch.

"....there is no difference mentioned between the standard membership and the global membership, therefore asking for more money amounted to `unfair trade practice'," the commission said.

Not allowing her to use the gym facility at another branch amounted to "deficiency in service", it held.

As the woman had used the membership for about six months, she was entitled to a 50 per cent refund (Rs 8,000) plus compensation of Rs 5,000, the commission said. PTI AVI KRK