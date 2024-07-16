Gym owner arrested with illegal firearms in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a gym owner for carrying illegal firearms in North-West Delhi's Jagangir Puri area, official said.

The accused identified as Vishal Kumar was arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols and 25 live cartridges, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

Kumar said that a secret information was received regarding Vishal having illegal firearms to establish his supremacy amongst the criminals involved in gambling in the area.

On sustained interrogation, Vishal disclosed that he wanted to establish his supremacy in gambling in the area and he carried firearms with him in case of any scuffle with the persons involved in these types of organized crime, he added.

The police said that one pistol with three live cartridges were recovered from his possession during the arrest and one pistol with 22 live cartridges were recovered from the raid conducted at his house.

He started a private job and after that he changed his job and joined a gym as a trainer, they said. PTI MHS ALK AS AS