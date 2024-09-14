Gym owner booked for raping woman after promising job

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A gym owner has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of giving her a job, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old woman from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh has accused the businessman of assault and rape, the Juhu police station official said.

"She has accused him raping her in Mumbai, Goa and Lucknow. She first met the accused in 2019. He told her he was planning to open a gym in Mumbai and promised to employ her at a good salary," the official said.

He raped her in a Juhu hotel after calling the victim for a business meeting, the official said quoting from the complaint.

He has been charged under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI ZA BNM