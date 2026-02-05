Mohammad Deepak Kotdwar

Kotdwar (PTI): Thrust into the national limelight for taking on Bajrang Dal activists putting pressure on a 70-year-old to change the name of his shop, 'Mohammed Deepak' says the fame is most unexpected, and he doesn't want the Rs 2 lakh award given to him by the Jharkhand government.

"Give it to someone in need," the 42-year-old gym owner, Deepak Kumar, told PTI after he became the subject of headlines and a social media celebrity.

Kumar recalled the incident of January 28 when Bajrang Dal activists gathered outside the Patel Marg clothing store named "Baba," to pressure shop owner Vakil Ahmed (70) to change its name.

"There was some pushing and shoving. During this, a man asked my name. I burst out angrily that my name was 'Mohammed Deepak,'" he said.

Kumar, however, said he had no idea that it would "escalate this far." On January 31, some Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the shop to protest and raise slogans demanding his arrest, accusing him of posting controversial content online.

While two cases were filed against the protesters, police had also filed an FIR against Kumar.

A video of Kumar coming to the defence of the Muslim shopkeeper has been widely circulated, catapulting him to celebrity status online. Various leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, praised his actions and have called him a "hero".

Kumar said he appreciated the support from former Congress cabinet ministers Surendra Singh Negi and Harak Singh Rawat.

He however clarified that he has no affiliation with any political party when asked about his pictures with local Congress leaders.

Kumar said that he got to know about the reward of Rs 2 lakh announced by Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari through social media.

"Rs 2 lakh is a huge amount, but if the minister gives this amount to a disabled person or any other needy person, it will be really commendable," he said.

The police administration has been on high alert.

According to officials, the situation is being closely monitored, and police have been deployed as a precautionary measure at Deepak Kumar's gym and other sensitive locations.

Apart from this, intensive checking of vehicles is being done at the Kaudiya border adjoining the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, so that no anti-social element can enter Kotdwar and the atmosphere is not spoiled.