Gym owner shot dead by bikers in South Delhi's GK, gang war suspected; two held

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) In a suspected gang war, a 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at the posh neighbourhood of south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, officials here said on Friday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

"These two are suspected to have provided logistical support to the shooters. They are being further interrogated by a team of Special Cell," a senior officer said.

The officer said that four more people were detained and questioned in connection with the case but the main shooter is still on the run.

The police also suspect involvement of associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba in the murder.

The victim, Nadir Shah, who had previous criminal cases against him, including charges of extortion, robbery and attempted murder, co-owned a gym in Greater Kailash Part 1. He would also lend money to people on a very hight interest rate, police sources said.

Shah also owned a business in Dubai and is stated to be known to some of the Delhi police officials.

He is survived by his mother and two brothers. Shah's father hailed from Afghanistan and had shifted to Delhi several years ago.

Sources said that at the time of the incident, some officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell, an anti-terror unit, were also present at the gym, as they had gone to meet an informer in the gym.

He was talking to his friend outside his Sharx Gym when he was shot with multiple bullets at about 10.44 pm, police said.

A CCTV of the incident surfaced on the social media in which Shah could be seen talking with a person when one of the attackers walked towards him and opened a spree of firing in a close range.

The attacker fled away, as police suspect, on a motorbike on which his associate was waiting for him.

Another source said the police has verified his friend, with whom he was talking outside the gym. He told police that he had come with his female friend, who was sitting in the car, while Shah was attacked.

Minutes after the incident, a purported social media post from an account in the name of gangster Rohit Godara took the responsibility of Shah's shooting.

The post stated that "shooting has been instructed by a jailed criminal Sameer Baba because Shah was troubling in their business. Whoever will support our rival and trouble us will be shot like this".

The post also mentioned the names of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associates "Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, Gogi gang and Kala Rana gang".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that an information was received regarding firing at GK 1, adding one person was injured and taken to the Max Hospital.

The police personnel on reaching the spot found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges.

On enquiry, it was found that Shah, a resident of CR Park, had suffered bullet injuries, the police said.

"The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired at him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," Chauhan said, adding he had received around five bullets.

The investigations are on from all possible angles, he added.

The police suspect a case of rivalry but did not rule out the possibility of a gang war. PTI ALK MHS BHJ ALK BHJ BHJ