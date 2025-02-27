Gym shootout: Delhi court sends gangster's wife to judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday sent the wife of alleged gangster Hashim Baba to two-week judicial custody in the murder case of a gym owner in the capital's posh Greater Kailash area in September last year.

Chief judicial magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh sent Zoya Khan to jail on an application moved by the police for a 14-day judicial custody.

The application said her custodial interrogation was not required further.

The police had sought Khan's custody "to unearth the larger conspiracy and to establish her role in the case".

Aside from Baba, the police suspect the involvement of the associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder.

The police said it wanted to recover the weapons used in the crime, alleging all the accused were in touch with each other through app-based encrypted calls.

The victim, Nadir Shah, had a criminal record, including charges of robbery and attempt to murder, and co-owned a gym in Greater Kailash Part 1.

Zoya previously stated in court, "My only crime is that I am Hashim Baba's wife. I am not involved in any case against him." Shah also owned a business in Dubai. His father hails from Afghanistan and moved to Delhi several years ago. PTI UK AMK