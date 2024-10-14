Gym trainer booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage; his parents too charged under BNS

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old gym trainer was booked for allegedly raping a woman after "marrying" her in a temple, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The trainer's parents too were booked for refusing to accept the victim as their daughter-in-law, he added.

The Vakola police station official identified the accused as gym trainer Siddhant Tambe, his mother Minakshi and father Manoj.

"They were booked on the complaint of the 31-year-old victim. She had come to Mumbai recently with her son. As per the complainant, the gym trainer, after befriending her, symbolically married her in a temple. However, his parents refused to accept her in their household," he said.

"She found that Siddhant had consumed poison and was hospitalised. But when she went there he refused to speak to her. Based on her complaint, he was charged with rape and the parents under other offences of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official added. PTI ZA BNM