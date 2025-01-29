Gym trainer held in Dehradun for sending obscene messages to student

Dehradun, Dec 31 (PTI) A gym trainer in Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly allegedly sending obscene messages to a female student on phone, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that acting on a complaint filed by the student, they arrested the gym trainer, Nadeem Ansari (31), from the Clement Town area.

In her complaint to the police, the student alleged that she had been going to the a gym in Clement Town for the past 10-15 days, where the trainer was allegedly sending her lewd messages on her mobile phone.

According to the complaint, when the student went to confront the gym trainer with her brothers, he allegedly misbehaved with them.

Following this, a case was against the trainer and he was arrested, the police said. PTI DPT NB NB