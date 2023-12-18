Gyrocopter air safari to begin soon in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand tourism department on Sunday said to promote adventure tourism in the state, it would soon commence the 'Himalaya Airsafari' using gyrocopters, the first such safari in the country.

Advertisment

The department said the country's first gyrocopter flight test was successfully conducted in Haridwar on Saturday, according to an official release.

The necessary approval to operate the gyrocopters has been obtained from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the statement said.

According to the tourism department, these gyrocopters with the latest technology, which have been brought from Germany, would play an important role in connecting tourists with the untouched destinations of Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

Colonel Ashwini Pundir, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, who was a part of the gyrocopter flight test, said the state would soon start the 'Himalayan Airsafari' initiative through which tourists will be able to move easily from one place to another while enjoying the views of the Himalayan range and calm rivers.

He said the state-of-the-art gyrocopter purchased from Germany will initially be operated by specially trained German pilots.

Plans are underway to develop special airstrips for gyrocopters at various scenic places with the help of the civil aviation department and respective district magistrates, the tourism department said. PTI DPT RPA