'Haal' makers to soon file review petition in Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 15 (PTI) The makers of malayalam film 'Haal' on Saturday said they would soon approach the Kerala High Court with a review petition against two deletions ordered by the court while directing them to obtain a fresh certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

They claimed that the court's direction was based on a mistake arising from miscommunication by their advocate.

The High Court, on Friday, had directed the film producers to resubmit the film to the CBFC after carrying out two excisions, for a fresh certificate while disposing of a petition filed by the producer alleging an inordinate delay by the CBFC in granting certification.

The court had directed CBFC that, upon examination of the resubmitted film, a fresh certificate must be issued within two weeks.

Rafeek Veera, director of the movie, on Saturday said neither he nor the producer Juby Thomas were aware of the suggestions of deletions made by their advocate at the court.

However, he said the court passed order protecting creative freedom.

"As parties in the case, we have not informed the court that scenes—including the one depicting the eating of beef biryani—could be removed, and that was a mistake made by the advocate," Veera told media.

He further said they had planned to discuss the contested scenes and take a decision later.

However, the advocate failed to convey this clearly, leading to the court ordering resubmission of the film to the CBFC after carrying out two excisions.

"The court said that as the parties themselves accepted the deletions, they are not going into its merits. But, Thomas and I were not aware of it. It was not our decision and we haven't given anything like that in writing," the director added.

So, a review petition would be submitted the next day itself.

The High Court had approved two excisions suggested by the censor board related to depicting court proceedings, demeaning of cultural organisations, and dialogues associated with Dhwaj Pranam, Abhyanthara Shatrukal, Ganapati Vattam, Sangham Kavalund.

The court also approved the cut suggested by CBFC on a scene about the consumption of beef biryani, and the suggestion to blur rakhi wherever it appears.

The CBFC Revising Committee had earlier granted the film an A' certificate, after observing that its narrative involved socio-cultural dynamics and religious sensitivities.

The producers approached the court after the CBFC instructed the removal of several scenes during the censoring procedure.

Considering the case, Justice Arun viewed the film along with the parties during a special screening held in Kochi last month.

According to the court, it is beyond comprehension as to how the film's theme can be termed as a misrepresentation of inter-faith relationships, or portrayal of legitimate warnings from Hindu and Christian leaders, as unfounded and intolerant.

The experts' observations are also unsustainable when pitted against the film's larger theme, the court had said. PTI LGK ROH