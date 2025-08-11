Habitual offender arrested for fleeing with temple's donation box in Northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in Northwest Delhi and fleeing with its donation box to fund his drug addiction, police said on Monday.

The accused, a habitual offender, has been identified as Ajay alias Golu, the police said, adding that the theft took place on August 6 at a local temple in the Bharat Nagar area.

The accused allegedly broke the lock around midnight, carried away the donation box and fled, a senior police officer said.

Ajay was tracked down by the police and the stolen donation box, containing coins and currency notes, was recovered from his possession, he said.

A case under Section 305 (theft) of the BNS was registered. Investigators analysed CCTV footage from the temple and adjoining areas to trace the suspect's escape route.

Local sources later tipped off the police about his identity, leading to his arrest at his home, the officer said.

During interrogation, Ajay admitted to the theft, claiming he committed the crime to sustain his drug habit, the police said.

Records showed he was previously involved in seven criminal cases, including theft and offences under the Arms Act.