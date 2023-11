Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) A notorious criminal was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu district on Friday, officials said.

Roshan Lal alias Rosha, who had been evading arrest in six cases of crime, was arrested from Nawakhoo Sohal area where he had been hiding.

A warrant under PSA and J&K Public Safety Act had earlier been issued by the Jammu District Magistrate against Roshan Lal. PTI AB VN VN