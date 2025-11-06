Habitual offender held in Palghar house theft case

Palghar, Nov 6 (PTI) Police have solved a case involving the theft of valuables from a house in Maharashtra's Palghar city last month with the arrest of a 58-year-old habitual offender from Pune, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 17 when a couple residing in the house in Palghar town had gone to the market.

During their absence, an unidentified person allegedly broke the door of their flat, entered the house, and stole gold ornaments valued at Rs 92,000 from a steel locker, a police release said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Palghar Police Station.

A police team later identified the culprit as Nilesh Ankush Kale (58), a vegetable seller from Bhatpada in the Virar area here. He was tracked and arrested near a water tank at the Gandhinagar slum on Dehu Road in Pune district on Wednesday, the release said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the burglary and also admitted to his involvement in another criminal case registered at Wada Police Station in Palghar.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender with a criminal record of 34 previous cases registered across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (in Pune district), Satara, and Mumbai.