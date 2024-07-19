Had a miraculous escape in an accident: Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar

Panaji: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Friday that he had a providential escape earlier this week when his car met with an accident following a technical snag on the New Zuari Bridge in South Goa.

Talking to PTI, the speaker said the accident happened when he was on his way to attend the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly escorted by police vehicles at the front and rear.

On July 17, the rear wheels of his high-end Sports Utility Vehicle got jammed when it was on the New Zuari Bridge. The SUV was travelling at 70 kilometres per hour at the time, said Tawadkar.

The vehicle suddenly started skidding towards the divider, hit it and got flung in the air before dropping down in the same position, he said, narrating the experience.

Tawadkar said that neither he nor his staff, including his personal security officer, who were in the car, suffered any injuries.

The speaker said he later travelled to the legislative assembly in a police escort car.

The monsoon session of the Goa assembly began on Monday.