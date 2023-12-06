Had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Gogamedi’s life: Punjab Police sources

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police had shared inputs with its counterpart in Rajasthan regarding the threat to the life of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, official sources said on Wednesday.

Gogamedi was shot dead by two persons in the living room of his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the murder.

In February, the Punjab DGP office had communicated to the Rajasthan Police, stating that notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has plans to kill Gogamedi to “incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan.” Rajasthan police had said one of the accused is from Haryana and the other from Rajasthan. PTI CHS VSD NB