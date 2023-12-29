Advertisment
Had fruitful deliberations on wide range of policy-related issues: PM on chief secretaries' meet

NewsDrum Desk
29 Dec 2023
New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of issues as they discussed the means of ensuring better service delivery and ensuring good governance for all citizens.

Modi chaired the last two days of the three-day conference. "Ease of living" was the main focus during the deliberations of key bureaucrats from across the country.

The prime minister said in a post on X, "Over the last two days, attended the Conference of Chief Secretaries. We had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of policy-related issues and also discussed on means of ensuring better service delivery as well as ensuring good governance for all citizens." PTI KR SZM

