Had given as much time to opposition as treasury benches during debate: Bengal Assembly Speaker

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Saturday said he had always given as much time to the opposition members as the ruling party.

"This House, as a temple of democracy, as much belongs to the opposition as treasury benches to make the democracy truly functional," Banerjee told members while adjourning the House sine die with elections due in the next few months.

"I had sought to give the highest number of questions to the opposition MLAs as I solely wanted them to participate in discussion and debate, which enriches the House's debate and not by staying away," he said.

"Bengal is the only state where opposition gets an equal number of time to speak as the ruling party. I tried to allot them time to speak on people's issues. If anyone was hurt by my behaviour or any ruling, it has to be stated there was nothing personal and I had to strike the balance between tradition and decorum in the House," he said.

Thanking Banerjee as the "custodian of the House," Power minister Aroop Biswas regretted that the "opposition was not present during a significant part of the vote-on-account discussion." "In all these days, we have seldom come across any concrete speech from them, only boycott if they don't like anything. However, I am thanking the three BJP MLAs who were present during the debate on the last day of the week," Biswas, a senior cabinet minister, said.

From opposition, the lone Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddique thanked the Speaker, saying, "We were witness to your strictness and softness both." "Let's look for more space for democracy in the state in the coming days," he said.

Banerjee said since the formation of the new government in 2021, the House recorded 166, with 91 bills passed in all these days.

To a question, the Speaker said the House can be prorogued before the announcement of assembly poll dates by the state government in case of any exigencies. PTI SUS RG