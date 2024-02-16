Had I been son of senior leader, I would have got control of party: Ajit Pawar

Pune: In an apparent reference to his uncle, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would have easily become the party president had he been the son of the "senior" leader.

The Nationalist Congress Party president, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government, also denied the allegation that corruption cases forced him to switch sides.

Speaking at a party function here, Ajit Pawar said he was accused of "stealing" the party founded by Sharad Pawar, but the Election Commission of India and Maharashtra assembly Speaker gave rulings in his favour (affirming that the Ajit faction was the real NCP).

"Had I been born to the senior (leader), I would have become party president naturally, in fact, the party would have come under my control. (But) I too was born to your brother," he said, without naming his uncle.

The entire family is against him but party workers are with him, Ajit further said.

"We were slandered. It was said we took this decision (to join hands with the BJP) just to stall the inquiries against us. I want to ask, is everyone (who is with him) facing inquiries? he said.

Some people never became ministers, and hence they never faced allegations of corruption, the deputy CM further said.

"Since you never became minister, how would any corruption allegations be made against you?...I had the state's responsibility. Those who work, are bound to face allegations. Those who do not work, are bound to remain clean," he said.

Notably, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, has not held a ministerial post so far in her career.

Had he endorsed Sharad Pawar's choice for the party's president, he would have received appreciation, Ajit further said.

"But when I became the chief of the party, we are dubbed as good for nothing," he said.

He would field from Baramati a candidate who has not contested an election earlier, but the person would have supporters with ample experience, Ajit Pawar said, adding that people should vote for his candidate as if he himself was in the fray.