Had Indira Gandhi been alive, would have asked why she didn't take back PoK in Shimla Pact: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that had former prime minister Indira Gandhi been alive today, he would have asked her why she did not take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Shimla Agreement or expand the Chicken's Neck corridor by a 100 miles following India's victory in the 1971 war.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma asserted that the Congress has no right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ceasefire with Pakistan, announced by both nations.

"Our army had won the 1971 war. Had Indira Gandhi been alive today, I would have asked her why she allowed the creation of an Islamic nation. Why did she not take back PoK in the Shimla Agreement? Why didn't she expand the Chicken's Neck corridor by negotiating for 100 more miles from Bangladesh?" he asked.

Defending the current ceasefire with Pakistan, Sarma said the objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish and dismantle the terror network and it was achieved successfully on the night of May 6 itself.

"After that Pakistan retaliated on behalf of the terrorists and India responded to them very bravely. When Pakistan realised that if they continued, they would be massacred, they surrendered," he added.