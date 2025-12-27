Had insightful discussions on governance, reforms at chief secretaries' meet: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a national conference of chief secretaries where he had insightful discussions on various issues relating to governance and reforms, officials said.

The conference marked another important milestone in strengthening the Centre-state partnership through structured and sustained dialogue on national development priorities, they said.

"Had insightful discussions on various issues relating to governance and reforms during the National Conference of Chief Secretaries being held in Delhi," Modi wrote on X.

The event was attended by P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, principal secretaries to the prime minister, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, members of the NITI Aayog, and chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories.

Based on the extensive deliberations between the Central ministries, departments, NITI Aayog, states and UTs and domain experts, the conference will deliberate on the theme 'Human Capital for Viksit Bharat', covering the best practices and strategies for the states and UTs to follow, over the weekend.

Special emphasis is being placed on five key areas: early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, sports and extracurricular activities.

According to the schedule of the conference, six special sessions will be held over the weekend on deregulation in states; technology in governance: opportunities, risks and mitigation; agristack for smart supply chain and market linkages; one state, one world class tourist destination; Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi and plans for a Left Wing Extremism future.

Besides, focused deliberations would be held on heritage and manuscript preservation and digitisation and 'Ayush for All - Integrating Knowledge in Primary Healthcare Delivery'.

Anchored in the prime minister's vision of cooperative federalism, the conference serves as the forum where the Centre and the states collaborate, designing a unified roadmap to maximise India's human capital potential and accelerate inclusive, future-ready growth.

The national conference of chief secretaries is being organised annually since the past four years.

The first edition was held in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, in June 2022, followed by conferences in New Delhi in January 2023, December 2023 and December 2024. PTI ACB ARI