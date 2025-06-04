Had Kanhaiya Lal case remained with Rajasthan police, justice would have been delivered: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicising the 2022 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case and questioned the "delay" in trial and conviction despite the case being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader alleged that while the BJP made the incident a major poll issue in Rajasthan, no concrete progress has been made in ensuring justice for the victim's family.

"If the case had remained with Rajasthan Police, justice might have been delivered during our tenure," Gehlot claimed, alleging that the BJP is more interested in using the incident for political gains than delivering justice.

He pointed out that the central agency took over the case the same night the murder occurred, but even after three years, the accused have not been convicted.

"Despite the clear nature of the crime, the case is not being heard on a fast-track basis. The case has been pending in the NIA court in Jaipur, but due to the transfer of the judge holding additional charge, no hearings have taken place in the last six months," the Congress veteran said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur on June 28, 2022 by two cleaver wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam.

The two accused, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gause, had also made a video of the act and posted it online, which sent shockwaves across the country.

Gehlot said that while some witness testimonies were recorded, statements of three key witnesses are still pending. Notably, two of the accused have already been granted bail.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation about the compensation.

"Our government arrested the culprits within four hours, provided Rs 50 lakh compensation to Kanhaiya Lal's family, and gave government jobs to both his sons. Yet BJP falsely claimed only Rs 5 lakh was given," he said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was brutally murdered in June 2022 in his shop by two men, reportedly over a social media post. The case, which sent shockwaves across the country, is currently under investigation by the NIA. PTI AG RT