Had no intent to disrupt SIR, TMC MLA accused of instigating violence tells ERO

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) TMC MLA Manirul Islam, accused of instigating violence at a SIR hearing centre in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, on Friday wrote to the ERO, stating he had no intention of disrupting the exercise and that he holds the Constitution and the EC in the "highest regard".

Islam's written clarification came after the Election Commission directed the district administration to lodge an FIR against him for his alleged role in vandalism and intimidation at the SIR hearing centre.

In a letter sent on Friday evening to the electoral registration officer (ERO) overseeing the SIR exercise, the Farakka MLA said he always abides by the Constitution and believes in the rule of law.

He added that his remarks during a protest outside the Farakka block development office (BDO) on January 14 were an expression of public opinion and not aimed at undermining the authority of the Election Commission of India or influencing the electoral process.

"Any lapse in choice of words was unintentional. There was no malicious intent, provocation or attempt to break the law in my statements," Islam wrote, adding that if his remarks were interpreted differently by anyone, it was inadvertent. He said he is ready to cooperate fully with the administration and the Election Commission and would comply with all lawful directions.

Referring to the January 14 incident, Islam said his comments outside the BDO office reflected public concerns about the SIR process, which, he noted, was meant to ensure voter convenience and the proper exercise of franchise and had also been examined by the Supreme Court.

Violence had broken out at the Farakka BDO office on January 14 after a section of booth-level officers staged a protest. Soon after, Islam, accompanied by supporters, entered the office premises and demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise. Plastic chairs and furniture were vandalised, officials said.

Standing outside the office, the MLA had alleged discriminatory practices in the SIR process, claiming that documentary requirements differed based on names, and said he would oppose such "dual standards". He also said he was prepared to "take a bullet first" while trying to protect the people of Farakka.

Following the incident, Election Commission officials contacted West Bengal Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar, directing strict legal action against those involved. Police arrested two persons on vandalism charges the same day.

However, despite a subsequent EC directive to initiate legal action against the MLA by Thursday evening, an FIR had not been registered even after nearly a day. PTI PNT NN