Had people united 500 years ago, India wouldn't have been colonised: Adityanath

Ayodhya, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said if the country was united 500 years ago, it would not have faced colonialism as he cited the construction of Ram temple that was completed in just two years due to the "unity" among 'Sanatanis'.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering of saints and seers from across the country, Adityanath said the Ram temple issue was resolved after more than 500 years and the sacrifices of several generations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Had the country been united 500 years ago, it would not have faced colonialism," Adityanath said at the event.

The CM made the remarks after unveiling the grand Shri Rajagopuram Gate of Sugriva Fort in Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

“Memories of our past inspire us to guide society in the right direction. Unity is our greatest strength and when we stand together, no force in the world can weaken us,” he said.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple, Adityanath credited the unity among the followers of Sanatan Dharma as the foundation of the historic achievement.

He called for a firm stand against forces that weaken religion and society and urged people to distance themselves from anything harmful to the nation and to expose and isolate such elements.

Advertisment

“Exposing such elements and isolating them from society should be the work of religion,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Sugriva Fort, the chief minister shared its historical connection to Devaraha Baba and Lord Ram’s exile.

He said that Bharat had prepared this site for Shri Ram's stay. The once narrow path to the fort has now been widened, making it more accessible, Adityanath said, adding that it was an integral part of Ayodhya's growth.

Advertisment

“Ayodhya is now not only a religious and spiritual centre but is also developing as the most beautiful city in the world,” he added. The chief minister highlighted that the construction of an International Airport at Ayodhya has been completed. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the people of Ayodhya to protect and preserve this heritage. PTI ABN RHL