Had Sardar Patel been PM, India would have had a better image today: Raj education minister

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru prevented Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from becoming prime minister, and said that the country's image would have been better today if Patel had held that position.

Dilawar, accompanied by state energy minister Heeralal Nagar, was addressing a press conference on various events, including the unity march scheduled to be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Dilawar emphasised that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in the integration of approximately 600 princely states, including Hyderabad, which initially resisted joining India. He noted that Patel successfully "convinced" the Nizam to be part of the unification process.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that the India we see today owes much of its existence to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Dilawar said.

He claimed that there were attempts within the Congress to support Patel's candidacy for the party's national president post; however, Gandhi, due to Nehru's opposition, prevented Patel from assuming this role despite the backing of a majority of executive committee members. "When the opportunity arose for Patel to become prime minister, Nehru threatened that he would not work under anyone else, which led to Patel withdrawing from the race," Dilawar alleged, adding that Patel was deprived of the chance to lead the country.

"If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been our prime minister, our country would have had a better image today," Dilawar said.