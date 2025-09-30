Haffkine Institute gets Rs 25 crore fund booster from Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved a fund of Rs 25 crore for Haffkine Institute to boost oral polio vaccine production, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

"Haffkine has played a key role in eradicating polio in the country, and the Indian government has sought 268 million oral polio vaccine doses. To meet this demand, the government has agreed in principle to provide Rs 25 crore to Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals through a two per cent surcharge from the Haffkine procurement cell", said Pawar, who is also finance minister.

The meeting, chaired by Pawar, discussed issues concerning Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals, as well as retirement benefits for the institute's employees and officers, according to an official release.

Haffkine Institute is one of the oldest biomedical research institutes in the country. It was established in 1899 and is named after the scientist Dr. Waldemar Mordecai Haffkine, who invented the plague vaccine.

The institute is engaged in multiple roles, including training, research, and testing of various aspects of infectious diseases.

A committee, headed by Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, had been constituted to strengthen Haffkine Institute and Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals. Its recommendations have been submitted to the government.

Pawar instructed the formation of a three-member committee, comprising secretaries from Medical Education, Public Health, and Planning departments, to implement these recommendations effectively and prepare a five-year roadmap for Haffkine's revitalisation.

Currently, Haffkine has 1.5 lakh doses of anti-snake venom, which are effective and reliable. Pawar directed that these doses be procured by the Maharashtra Medical Supplies Corporation through Haffkine. PTI MR NSK