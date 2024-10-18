Haggling in MVA over assembly seats must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday cautioned that haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.

Advertisment

Addressing a news conference here, Thackeray asserted the political scenario in Maharashtra has changed and people have decided to bring the opposition MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), to power in the November 20 assembly polls.

"Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point," the former CM cautioned as talks among MVA parties for allocation of seats in the 288-member assembly dragged on.

The Sena (UBT) leader maintained he has not heard from his party leaders involved in seat-sharing talks that there was any major issue in clinching a deal.

Advertisment

Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners were in final stages and a deal could be sealed by Saturday or in the next 2 to 3 days, Thackeray emphasised.

The former CM's remarks came after his party colleague Sanjay Raut expressed disappointment over the delay in conclusion of seat-sharing talks and claimed Maharashtra Congress leaders were not capable of taking decisions. PTI PR KRK RSY