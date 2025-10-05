Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as chief of Bodoland Territorial Council, PM congratulates BPF chief

Kokrajhar (Assam), Oct 5 (PTI) BPF president Hagrama Mohilary was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bodoland People's Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the CEM of BTC.

''I congratulate Shri Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as Bodoland Territorial Council's CEM. My best wishes to him and his team for their tenure'', the PM posted on X.

''The Central government and Assam government will continue to support the BTC government as we all collectively work to fulfil the great Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's vision and ensure all-round development", he said.

Replying to the post, Mohilary expressed his ''heartfelt gratitude for your blessings, I pray for your continued guidance and support for all round development for the nation especially for the people of Bodoland''.

Former minister Rihon Daimary was also sworn in as the deputy CEM at a function held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field here amid inclement weather.

Mohilary, who became the CEM for the fourth time, took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, in English, while Daimary took it in the Bodo language.

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) swept the BTC polls, winning 28 of the 40 seats. The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, alliance partners in the outgoing BTC, finished with seven and five seats respectively.

BTC is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region comprising five districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several of his cabinet colleagues, along with Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma and heads of all councils, were present on the occasion.

Acharya and Sarma congratulated Mohilary by presenting him with the Bodo scarf 'Arnai'.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohilary thanked the people of BTR for giving an overwhelming mandate to the BPF.

''We made several promises to the people and satisfied with it, they voted for us. Now it is our turn to fulfil these promises'', he said.

Referring to the heavy rains during the swearing-in ceremony, Mohilary said that this is a ''blessing from the Gods and we pray that the Gods above help us to fulfil the dreams of the people''.

He urged the Assam government to extend support to the new council so that the people are benefited and there is peace and development in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for ensuring that the elections were held peacefully and a democratically elected council assumed office.

''I take a pledge before the people of BTR that the Assam government will extend full cooperation and help to the council so that the promises made before the elections are fulfilled'', Sarma said.

The Assam government has initiated several schemes for the people of the state, and ''We are committed to ensure that it reaches all people in the BTR along with the rest of the state''.

He said that 26 communities live in the five districts of BTR and appealed that people live in harmony so that development in the region can reach new heights.

Before the oath-taking ceremony, newly elected BPF members paid their tributes to Bodo community leader Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at Dotma.

Tributes were also paid to singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore last month.

The BPF had emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 polls with 17 seats, but the UPPL formed the Council with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

Elections for the 40-member Council were held on September 22.

This is the second council poll after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.